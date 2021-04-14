Reuters Science News Summary
This is what a spiderweb sounds like. Autoimmune-disease drugs may reduce vaccine response; antibody treatments ineffective vs Brazil variant The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Autoimmune disease treatments may reduce vaccine responsesReuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 10:30 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Listen to the music of a spider's web. Tell me what do you hear?
It is an eerie, foreboding, reverberating tune, enough to send a tingle down your spine. This is what a spiderweb sounds like.
Autoimmune-disease drugs may reduce vaccine response; antibody treatments ineffective vs Brazil variant
The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Autoimmune disease treatments may reduce vaccine responses
Also Read: Brazilian foreign minister resigns after criticism over vaccine shortage: Report
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil