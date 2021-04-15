US Domestic News Roundup: NASA partner to launch methane-tracking satellite; 100 companies sign letter opposing U.S. state voting restrictions and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

California, NASA partner to launch methane-tracking satellite

California and NASA, with the backing of billionaire Michael Bloomberg, on Thursday unveiled a $100 million effort to pinpoint large emissions of greenhouse gases from individual sources like power plants and oil refineries from space. The partnership between the state, U.S. space agency, satellite company Planet and four other institutions will launch its first two satellites in 2023. The technology could help increase pressure on polluting industries -- already targeted by environmental activists and investors for their contribution to climate change -- to find and plug leaks.

More than 100 companies sign letter opposing U.S. state voting restrictions

More than 100 U.S. companies including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Ford Motor Co and Starbucks Corp have declared their opposition to voting curbs that a number of states are considering implementing. Activist groups say the restrictions - outlined in voting rights bills already passed in Georgia and being weighed in, among others, Texas and Arizona - are specifically targeting Black people and other racial minorities.

U.S. video game seeks to fight racism by putting players in the shoes of a Black father

With calls for police reform and protests across the United States, software engineer Bryant Young is hoping to use virtual reality (VR) to fight racism. "Our America" puts the viewer in the driver's seat as a Black father takes his son to school. Along the way, they are pulled over by the police, leading to life and death choices.

Minnesota officer faces manslaughter charge over shooting of Black man

The white suburban police officer who fatally shot a young Black motorist during a traffic stop in Minnesota, igniting several nights of civil unrest, was charged with manslaughter on Wednesday, a day after the officer turned in her badge. Daunte Wright, 20, was pulled over Sunday in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center for what police said was an expired vehicle registration, then struggled with police and was shot dead by officer Kimberly Potter, 48, who had threatened to stun him with a Taser but fired her handgun instead.

U.S. Senate panel to consider Biden Postal Board nominees April 22

The U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee will hold an April 22 hearing on President Joe Biden's three nominees to serve on the U.S. Postal Board of Governors, the panel announced Wednesday. The announcement comes after the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in March outlined a proposed 10-year strategic plan that would slow current first-class delivery standards and raise some prices to stem $160 billion in forecasted red ink over the next decade.

'Not afraid to shoot': Migration raises tension in Texas border town

Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez is worried. More migrants are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border near Del Rio, Texas than Martinez recalls in his 13 years as Val Verde County Sheriff. They wade across the Rio Grande river and into residents' yards.

Tensions rise within Biden administration as migrant kids crowd shelters

Top aides to President Joe Biden are ramping up pressure on the agency that shelters thousands of unaccompanied migrant children, voicing frustration that kids are not being released quickly enough from detention, three U.S. officials said. In daily calls with representatives from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and other agencies, White House officials have demanded HHS speed up releases from its overloaded shelter system to free up space for children packed into crowded border patrol stations, the officials said. HHS is in charge of housing the migrant children and vetting potential U.S. sponsors, often parents and close relatives, who seek to take them in.

Chicago to release video of police shooting 13-year-old boy

Chicago's police accountability office was expected on Thursday to release to the public body-camera video footage showing a police officer shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy in an alley more than two weeks ago. Adam Toledo was shot in the chest by an unidentified police officer at about 2:30 a.m. local time on March 29 in Little Village, a neighborhood in the city's West Side, the Chicago Police Department said.

Probe of deadly Jan. 6 attack turns to U.S. Capitol police inspector general

Congress' probe into security failures that allowed the deadly January assault on the U.S. Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters turns on Thursday to the inspector general of the police department charged with securing the seat of American democracy. The House of Representatives Administration Committee will hear testimony from Michael Bolton, the U.S. Capitol Police inspector general leading the investigation into the department's preparation for and response to the Jan. 6 violence.

U.S. seeks to polish tarnished reputation with new climate change pledges ahead of Earth Day

The United States hopes to restore its shattered credibility when it hosts a climate change summit next week by pledging to cut its greenhouse emissions by at least half and securing agreements from allies for faster reductions, according to two sources familiar with the matter. A 50% reduction from 2005 levels by 2030 is a minimum level urged by environmental groups, hundreds of corporations and European Union lawmakers. It would be the first upgrade of the U.S. climate target since 2015, when former President Barack Obama pledged a 26%-28% reduction by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)