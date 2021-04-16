Left Menu

Science News Roundup: UAE partners with Japan's ispace to send rover to the moon in 2022; Listen to the music of a spider's web. Tell me what do you hear? and more

Martin Kropff, director general of the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), said he expects the newly-developed high-zinc wheat to make up at least 80% of varieties distributed worldwide over the next ten years, up from about 9% currently. UAE partners with Japan's ispace to send rover to the moon in 2022 Lunar exploration company ispace will transport a United Arab Emirates rover to the moon in 2022, the company said on Wednesday, as the UAE pushes for rapid expansion in the space exploration business to diversify its economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 02:27 IST
Science News Roundup: UAE partners with Japan's ispace to send rover to the moon in 2022; Listen to the music of a spider's web. Tell me what do you hear? and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Exclusive: New zinc-fortified wheat set for global expansion to combat malnutrition

Scientists at a leading global grains research institute expect to sharply ramp up new wheat varieties enriched with zinc that can boost the essential mineral for millions of poor people with deficient diets, the institute's head told Reuters. Martin Kropff, director general of the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), said he expects the newly-developed high-zinc wheat to make up at least 80% of varieties distributed worldwide over the next ten years, up from about 9% currently.

UAE partners with Japan's ispace to send rover to the moon in 2022

Lunar exploration company ispace will transport a United Arab Emirates rover to the moon in 2022, the company said on Wednesday, as the UAE pushes for rapid expansion in the space exploration business to diversify its economy. The UAE is using its space programme to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its reliance on oil.

Listen to the music of a spider's web. Tell me what do you hear?

It is an eerie, foreboding, reverberating tune, enough to send a tingle down your spine. This is what a spiderweb sounds like.

'Like Godzilla, but actually real': study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

If one Tyrannosaurus rex - the school bus-sized meat-eating dinosaur that stalked the Cretaceous Period landscape - seems impressive, how about 2.5 billion of them? Researchers on Thursday unveiled the first calculation of the total T. rex population during the estimated 2.4 million years that this fearsome species inhabited western North America during the twilight of the age of dinosaurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

California toughens PG&E oversight over wildfire safety work

California officials on Thursday voted to toughen oversight of Pacific Gas Electric, saying the utility had largely failed to perform required tree-trimming work near power lines in areas with the highest risk of wildfires. The unanimous v...

Brazil opposition party alleges police chief reassigned for hard line on deforestation

Brazils leftist political party PSOL alleged on Thursday that a police chief in the Amazon had been reassigned in retaliation for the position he had taken on illegal logging.The Federal Police said in a statement that Alexandre Saraiva wou...

Appeals court upholds Canada-U.S. asylum-seeker agreement

A Canadian appeals court on Thursday upheld a Canada-U.S. agreement to turn back asylum seekers, overturning a lower court ruling, siding with the federal government and setting up a possible Supreme Court showdown. The Canadian government ...

Brazil's Supreme Court confirms decision to annul Lula convictions

A majority of Brazils Supreme Court confirmed on Thursday a decision to annul criminal convictions against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, teeing up a presidential run against current President Jair Bolsonaro in 2022. The decisi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021