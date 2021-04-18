RCB race to 204/4 against KKR

RCB race to 204/4 against KKRPTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 18:05 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 204 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Sunday. Glenn Maxwell top-scored for RCB with 78 off 49 balls while Ab de Villiers remained unbeaten on 76 off 34 balls.
Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 204 for 4 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 78, AB de Villiers 76 not out; Varun Chakravarthy 2/39).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
