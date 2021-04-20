Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Nias region, Indonesia – EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck in the Nias region of Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said late on Monday.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km, EMSC said.

