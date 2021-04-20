Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Nias region, Indonesia – EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Nias region, Indonesia – EMSCReuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 05:49 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 05:49 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck in the Nias region of Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said late on Monday.
The quake was at a depth of 2 km, EMSC said.
Also Read: Indonesia death toll reaches 55 from floods, 40 missing
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesia