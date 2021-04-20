Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Nias region in western Indonesia – EMSC

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 06:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 06:27 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Nias region in western Indonesia – EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck in the Nias region in western Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Tuesday.

EMSC said the quake was at a depth of 10 km, after reporting a depth of 2 km earlier with 5.9 magnitude. The earthquake was 325 km southwest of the city of Padangsidempuan in North Sumatra, EMSC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Vaccine hopes boost euro, dollar on back foot as yields off highs

The dollar wallowed near a six-week low against its peers on Tuesday as the euro led a rally on the back of a brightening outlook for the regions vaccination programme.The dollar had already been losing traction as U.S. bond yields have hov...

Former U.S. vice president Walter Mondale dies at 93 -media

Adds details, background. By Will DunhamApril 19 - Walter Mondale, a leading liberal Democratic voice of the late 20th century who was U.S. vice president under Jimmy Carter and lost in a historic landslide to Ronald Reagan in the 1984 pres...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- UK prepares to set out steeper climate targets httpson.ft.com3akeSnZ - UKs MI5 warns of spy t...

FEATURE-Betting on bamboo: Indonesian villages struggle to source safe, green power

By Harry Jacques SALIGUMA, Indonesia, April 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - C utting through the glassy water of a mangrove-fringed inlet on the east coast of Indonesias Siberut island, Mateus Sabojiat and Anjelina Sadodolu arrived home by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021