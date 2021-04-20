Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Nias region in western Indonesia – EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck in the Nias region in western Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Tuesday.

EMSC said the quake was at a depth of 10 km, after reporting a depth of 2 km earlier with 5.9 magnitude. The earthquake was 325 km southwest of the city of Padangsidempuan in North Sumatra, EMSC said.

