Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Nias region in western Indonesia – EMSC
An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck in the Nias region in western Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Tuesday.
EMSC said the quake was at a depth of 10 km, after reporting a depth of 2 km earlier with 5.9 magnitude. The earthquake was 325 km southwest of the city of Padangsidempuan in North Sumatra, EMSC said.
