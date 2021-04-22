Odd News Roundup: D.C. marijuana activists stage 'Joints for Jabs' to promote vaccines; On a French lake, mariners learn how not to get stuck in Suez canal and more
He was among the Washingtonians who took advantage of "Joints for Jabs," a weed giveaway by a local advocacy organization to encourage residents to get vaccinated and lobby their council members to reform the city's marijuana laws. On a French lake, mariners learn how not to get stuck in Suez canal Francois Mayor nudged back on the power and made a subtle adjustment on the wheel as he coaxed his cargo vessel through a narrow point in the Suez Canal -- not the Egyptian one, but a replica in the middle of a French forest.Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
D.C. marijuana activists stage 'Joints for Jabs' to promote vaccines
Josh Miller walked away from the U.S. capital's convention center on Tuesday with a COVID-19 vaccination and a joint. He was among the Washingtonians who took advantage of "Joints for Jabs," a weed giveaway by a local advocacy organization to encourage residents to get vaccinated and lobby their council members to reform the city's marijuana laws.
On a French lake, mariners learn how not to get stuck in Suez canal
Francois Mayor nudged back on the power and made a subtle adjustment on the wheel as he coaxed his cargo vessel through a narrow point in the Suez Canal -- not the Egyptian one, but a replica in the middle of a French forest. This stretch of water was built to train ship captains and maritime pilots how to navigate the Suez Canal -- a skill now in the spotlight after the Ever Given cargo ship got wedged in the Egyptian waterway last month in high winds and a sandstorm.
