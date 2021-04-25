ScoreboardPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 17:41 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL match between CSK and RCB in Mumbai on Sunday.
Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad c Jamieson b Chahal 33 Faf du Plessis c Christian b Patel 50 Suresh Raina c Padikkal b Patel 24 Ambati Rayudu c Jamieson b Patel 14 Ravindra Jadeja batting 62 MS Dhoni batting 2 Extras (lb-1, w-3, nb-2) 6 Total (For 4 wkts, 20 Overs) 191 Fall of Wickets: 1-74, 2-111, 3-111, 4-142 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-32-0, Kyle Jamieson 3-0-31-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-24-1, Navdeep Saini 2-0-27-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-51-3, Daniel Christian 2-0-12-0, Washington Sundar 2-0-13-0. (MORE) PTI KHS KHS KHS
