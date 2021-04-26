Odd News Roundup: Pedigree cats seized in Thai drugs raid find new home with feline fanatic; A statue, an ode, and now a national holiday for Turkmenistan dog breed and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

A statue, an ode, and now a national holiday for Turkmenistan dog breed

Turkmenistan marked a new holiday on Sunday dedicated to its national Alabai dog breed, to which its longtime leader has already erected a gilded monument and written an ode. The new holiday took place on the same day as a festival celebrating the Akhal-Teke horse breed, which Turkmenistan also considers part of its national heritage.

Pedigree cats seized in Thai drugs raid find new home with feline fanatic

Pedigree cats confiscated by Thai police during a drugs raid have found a home with a feline fanatic after being put up for auction. All six pets, five of the Scottish Fold breed and one Bengal, were sold to Nutch Prasopsin, who runs a Facebook page followed by 3 million cat lovers, who helped her raise the 100,000 baht ($3,186) winning bid.

(With inputs from agencies.)