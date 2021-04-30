Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal; Philippine collector amasses super-sized collection of fast-food restaurant toys

Now, nearly five decades later, the 50-year-old has about 20,000 toys packed from floor to ceiling in his home and holds a Guinness World Record from 2014, when his collection reached more than 10,000 items. High anxiety: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal Hugo Xavier became one of the first people to cross the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge when it opened on Thursday near his tiny hometown of Arouca in northern Portugal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 02:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal; Philippine collector amasses super-sized collection of fast-food restaurant toys
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Philippine collector amasses super-sized collection of fast-food restaurant toys

From the age of 5, Filipino graphic artist Percival Lugue has had a passion for collecting toys from fast-food restaurant chains like McDonald's, Burger King and home-country favourite Jollibee. Now, nearly five decades later, the 50-year-old has about 20,000 toys packed from floor to ceiling in his home and holds a Guinness World Record from 2014, when his collection reached more than 10,000 items.

High anxiety: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal

Hugo Xavier became one of the first people to cross the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge when it opened on Thursday near his tiny hometown of Arouca in northern Portugal. "Oh...here we go!," the 42-year-old said anxiously as he gathered enough courage to step onto the see-through metal grid pathway of the 516-metre-long (1693-ft) bridge alongside his equally jittery partner and a tour guide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Truss to meet WTO chief seeking to further reform agenda

British trade minister Liz Truss will on Friday press the case for sweeping World Trade Organization WTO reforms aimed at countries who distort trade with state subsidies when she meets the trade bodys new head in Geneva. The meeting will b...

Brazil passes 400,000 COVID-19 fatalities with high death toll to plateau for months

Brazil on Thursday became the second country to pass 400,000 COVID-19 deaths after the United States, and experts warned the daily toll could remain high for several months due to slow vaccinations and loosening social restrictions. Brazil ...

Gilead HIV, hepatitis C sales dip, shares down 2.6%

Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday reported first-quarter revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates as the coronavirus pandemic hurt sales of its flagship HIV and hepatitis C drugs, partially offset by sales of COVID-19 antiviral treatm...

Soccer-Fernandes and Cavani sparkle as United hit Roma for six

Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani scored twice each as Manchester United took a giant step towards the Europa League final with a 6-2 drubbing of AS Roma in their semi-final first leg at Old Trafford on Thursday. Uniteds run of four semi-f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021