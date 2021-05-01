Earthquake shakes buildings in Panama City

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook buildings in Panama City early on Saturday, a Reuters witness said, but authorities found no immediate sign of damage.

The United States Geological Service said the epicenter of the quake was some 70 km (43 miles) north of the capital, which rarely feels seismic activity. It had a depth of 27 km, near the coastal town of Santa Isabel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)