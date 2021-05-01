Left Menu

Extreme weather kills 11, injures 102 in eastern China

Nantong city, located in the eastern province of Jiangsu, was among the hardest hit when the extreme weather swept the Yangtze Delta on Friday night, according to state-affiliated newspaper Global Times. Rescuers evacuated 3,050 people, a local government notice said. Wind speeds of 162 kilometers 100 miles per hour overturned a fishing ship.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 01-05-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 12:31 IST
Extreme weather kills 11, injures 102 in eastern China
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An extreme thunderstorm hit an eastern Chinese city, leaving 11 dead and 102 injured, with strong winds causing buildings and trees to collapse.

Rescuers evacuated 3,050 people, a local government notice said.

Wind speeds of 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour overturned a fishing ship. Two sailors were rescued and search operations were underway for the nine remaining crew, the notice said.

Electricity has been restored in Nantong, and collapsed trees, damaged vehicles as well as windows that have been blown away were being cleared.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

