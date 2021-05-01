Left Menu

CPCB identifies 30 industries to increase production of medical oxygen

In a statement, the Environment Ministry on Saturday said efforts were underway to augment availability of oxygen for medical purposes, as the Central Pollution Control Board CPCB with the help of State Pollution Control Boards SPCBs, has identified potential industries where existing nitrogen generation plants may be spared for production of oxygen.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 16:00 IST
CPCB identifies 30 industries to increase production of medical oxygen
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

To tackle the COVID-19 situation in the country, the CPCB has identified about 30 industries whose nitrogen plants will be modified for the production of medical oxygen. In a statement, the Environment Ministry on Saturday said efforts were underway to augment availability of oxygen for medical purposes, as the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) with the help of State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs), has identified potential industries where existing nitrogen generation plants may be spared for production of oxygen. ''Consultation have been held with potential industrial units and experts,'' it said.

It said the central government had asked the CPCB, which has comprehensive database of industrial units, to identify the industries having spare nitrogen plants and explore the feasibility of converting existing nitrogen plants to produce oxygen.

''About 30 industries have been identified, and efforts have begun to modify nitrogen plants for the production of medical oxygen. Some of these plants can be shifted to nearby hospitals for supplying oxygen and some plants, where it is not feasible to shift them, can produce oxygen on-site,'' it said.

According to ministry's official statement, M/s UPL Ltd converted a 50 Nm3/hr capacity nitrogen plant to produce oxygen using Zeolite Molecular Sieve, and installed it at LG Rotary Hospital at Vapi (Gujarat). ''This plant is producing 0.5 ton/day oxygen and is operational since April 27. UPL Ltd is also under the process of conversion of three more plants. On conversion to oxygen plants, these plants will be installed at hospitals in Surat and Ankaleshwar,'' it said.

In the existing nitrogen plants, replacing Carbon Molecular Sieve (CMS) with Zeolite Molecular Sieve (ZMS) and few other changes such as installation of oxygen analyzer, change in control panel system and flow valves etc, oxygen for medical use can be produced, it said.

''With the availability ZMS, such modified plant can be set-up in 4-5 days while installation of new oxygen plant may take minimum 3-4 weeks,'' it said.

Oxygen produced at on-site plants has to be compressed and filled in cylinders/special vessels using high pressure compressor for transporting to hospitals.

Facilitation is being provided to these industries for completion of work at the earliest, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre allocates additional 25 MT medical oxygen to Haryana

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Centre has allocated an additional 25 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to Haryana on the request of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.With the additional supply, Haryanas quota for medical oxygen has increase...

Highlights

Following are the top stories at 5 PM NATION DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 India records highest-ever 4,01,993 new cases, 3,523 deaths New Delhi Indias daily coronavirus tally crossed the grim milestone of four lakh, while the death toll ro...

Some key Maha ministers diverting oxygen, Remdesivir: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday alleged some key ministers in the Maharashtra government are diverting the supply of medical oxygen and Remdesivir to their respective districts at the cost of other areas.Speaking at the inau...

Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could 'evade immune response'

A forum of scientific advisers set up by the Indian government has told authorities about minor mutations in some samples of the coronavirus that could possibly evade immune response and require more study, a leader of the forum has told Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021