CPCB identifies 30 industries to increase production of medical oxygen

To tackle the COVID-19 situation in the country, the CPCB has identified about 30 industries whose nitrogen plants will be modified for the production of medical oxygen. In a statement, the Environment Ministry on Saturday said efforts were underway to augment availability of oxygen for medical purposes, as the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) with the help of State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs), has identified potential industries where existing nitrogen generation plants may be spared for production of oxygen. ''Consultation have been held with potential industrial units and experts,'' it said.

It said the central government had asked the CPCB, which has comprehensive database of industrial units, to identify the industries having spare nitrogen plants and explore the feasibility of converting existing nitrogen plants to produce oxygen.

''About 30 industries have been identified, and efforts have begun to modify nitrogen plants for the production of medical oxygen. Some of these plants can be shifted to nearby hospitals for supplying oxygen and some plants, where it is not feasible to shift them, can produce oxygen on-site,'' it said.

According to ministry's official statement, M/s UPL Ltd converted a 50 Nm3/hr capacity nitrogen plant to produce oxygen using Zeolite Molecular Sieve, and installed it at LG Rotary Hospital at Vapi (Gujarat). ''This plant is producing 0.5 ton/day oxygen and is operational since April 27. UPL Ltd is also under the process of conversion of three more plants. On conversion to oxygen plants, these plants will be installed at hospitals in Surat and Ankaleshwar,'' it said.

In the existing nitrogen plants, replacing Carbon Molecular Sieve (CMS) with Zeolite Molecular Sieve (ZMS) and few other changes such as installation of oxygen analyzer, change in control panel system and flow valves etc, oxygen for medical use can be produced, it said.

''With the availability ZMS, such modified plant can be set-up in 4-5 days while installation of new oxygen plant may take minimum 3-4 weeks,'' it said.

Oxygen produced at on-site plants has to be compressed and filled in cylinders/special vessels using high pressure compressor for transporting to hospitals.

Facilitation is being provided to these industries for completion of work at the earliest, the ministry said.

