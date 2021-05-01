IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs MI

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians here on Saturday. Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad c Hardik Pandya b Boult 4 Faf du Plessisc Bumrah b Pollard 50 Moeen Ali c de Kock b Bumrah 58 Suresh Raina c Krunal Pandya b Pollard 24 Ambati Rayudu not out 72 Ravindra Jadeja not out 22 Extras: 10 (LB-2, W-7, NB-1) 10 Total: 218/4 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 4-1, 112-2, 116-3, 116-4 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-42-1, Dhawal Kulkarni 4-0-48-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-56-1, Rahul Chahar 4-0-32-0, James Neesham 2-0-26-0.

