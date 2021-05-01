Left Menu

Hot day recorded in Delhi

Cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle is expected in the city on Sunday. The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the poor category.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 22:40 IST
It was a hot day in the national capital as mercury settled at 41.5 degree Celsius, three notches above the season's normal, on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a minimum temperature at 28.2 degrees Celsius. Cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle is expected in the city on Sunday. The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the ''poor'' category. The air quality index (AQI) was 227 at 9.05 pm, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

