IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs MI

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock c and b Moeen 38 Rohit Sharma c Ruturaj Gaikwad b Thakur 35 Suryakumar Yadav c Dhoni b Ravindra Jadeja 3 Krunal Pandya lbw b Sam Curran 32 Kieron Pollard not out 87 Hardik Pandya c du Plessis b Sam Curran 16 James Neesham c Thakur b Sam Curran 0 Dhawal Kulkarni not out 0 Extras: (W-8) 8 Total: (For six wickets in 20 overs) 219 Fall of wickets: 1-71, 2-77, 3-81, 4-170, 5-202, 6-203.

Bowling: Deepak Chahar 4-0-37-0, Sam Curran 4-0-34-3, Lungi Ngidi 4-0-62-0, Shardul Thakur 4-0-56-1, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-29-1 Moeen Ali 1-0-1-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)