Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 10:31 IST
Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

High anxiety: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal

Hugo Xavier became one of the first people to cross the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge when it opened on Thursday near his tiny hometown of Arouca in northern Portugal. "Oh...here we go!," the 42-year-old said anxiously as he gathered enough courage to step onto the see-through metal grid pathway of the 516-meter-long (1693-ft) bridge alongside his equally jittery partner and a tour guide.

Bare-knuckle fight nights take off online in Russia during pandemic

A brutal boxing tournament in Russia that pits bare-knuckle fighters against each other in short, bloody bouts has surged in popularity on social networks during the coronavirus pandemic. The "Top Dog" tournament began broadcasting fights in parking lots in early 2020, but now rents out a Moscow sports arena for bare-knuckle bouts that are viewed online by millions.

Stockings and a bloodied cloth for auction on Napoleon's bicentenary

Private collectors have a rare opportunity next week to buy some of Napoleon Bonaparte's DNA when a blood-stained cloth placed over his body during an autopsy goes on sale at an auction to mark the 200th anniversary of his death. The former French emperor died on May 5, 1821, aged 51, on the southern Atlantic Ocean island of Saint Helena, where he had been banished by the British following his defeat in 1815 at the Battle of Waterloo.

After masked bunnies, Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes

A Belgian chocolate company that put white masks on its Easter bunnies a year ago is now producing large chocolate syringes as it tries to keep step with the evolving trend of the coronavirus pandemic. And as Belgium steps up its vaccination campaign against COVID-19, specialist confectioner Cocoatree is also touting the natural health benefits of chocolate as a kind of "vaccine" in its own right against certain conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dilip Kumar admitted to hospital for routine check-up, to be discharged today

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to a hospital for a regular health check-up and will be discharged today, his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu said on Sunday. The 98-year-old actor was admitted to the suburban Khar-based Hind...

Pandharpur bypoll: BJP takes lead after trailing initially

Eds Updates with latest info Pune, May 2 PTIAfter trailing initially, BJPs Samadhan Autade took lead over his NCP rival in the counting being held on Sunday for the bypoll to Pandharpur-Mangalvedha Assembly seat in Maharashtras Solapur dist...

This is 'El Clasico' of IPL, you want to perform well against CSK: Pollard

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard said with so many experienced players in Chennai Super Kings CSK squad, there is enough motivation for him to come out and perform in the El Clasico of the Indian Premier League IPL. Pollard played ...

FPIs turn net sellers after 6 months; withdraw Rs 9,659 cr in Apr amid second wave of COVID-19

Snapping their six-month buying spree, foreign investors turned net sellers in April and pulled out Rs 9,659 crore from Indian equities, spooked by the intense second wave of coronavirus and its fallout on the economy.If the fears of COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021