Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes offshore Coquimbo, Chile - EMSC
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck offshore Coquimbo in Chile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)said on Sunday.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC added.
