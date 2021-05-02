Left Menu

Maha: One dead in major fire at ink factory in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 17:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

One person died after a major fire broke out at an ink manufacturing unit at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, an official said.

The incident occurred in Ambedkar Nagar locality in the morning, the fire brigade official said.

Balaji Polycoat, the factory where the blaze erupted, manufactures printing inks, coatings for metals and plastic packaging, he said.

''It is a ground plus one floor structure. The Navi Mumbai fire department received an alert call around 8.15 am.

Around 12 fire tenders and 10 to 12 water tankers were rushed to the spot. It took around eight hours to bring the blaze under control,'' the official said.

During the cooling operation, the fire brigade staff found the body of a man, who is yet to be identified, he said, adding that the preliminary probe suggests that the deceased was a worker of the company, he said.

Short circuit is apparently the reason behind the blaze, he added.

It was a level-3 (major) fire, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

