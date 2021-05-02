IPL Scoreboard: RR vs SRH

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals Innings Jos Buttler b Sandeep Sharma 124 Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw b Rashid Khan 12 Sanju Samson c Abdul Samad b Vijay Shankar 48 Riyan Parag not out 15 David Miller not out 7 Extras: (LB-5, W-8, NB-1) 14 Total: (3 wkts, 20 Overs) 220 Fall of Wickets: 17-1, 167-2, 209-3.

Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-37-0, Sandeep Sharma 4-0-50-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-24-1, Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-41-0, Vijay Shankar 3-0-42-1, Mohammad Nabi 1-0-21-0.

