Fire damages part of MGNREGA commissioner's office in Nagpur

A fire broke out on Sunday at the office of MGNREGA Commissioner located in the Civil Lines area here in Maharashtra, an official said, adding no casualties were reported.

However, computers, furniture, office files, wires etc were destroyed, chief fire officer, Nagpur civic body, Rajendra Uchake said.

''We were informed about the fire at 8.34 am. Half portion of the office located on the 1st floor was gutted in the blaze,'' he said.

Uchake said fire escape stairs were used to gain access to the affected area.

''Initially, aluminium ladders were used to fight the fire from windows of the building,'' he said, adding the blaze was brought under control at 11 am.

The cause of the fire is not known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)