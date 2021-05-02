Left Menu

Hundreds of boats line up on Lake Geneva in border art project

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 20:29 IST
Hundreds of boats line up on Lake Geneva in border art project
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hundreds of boats lined up across Lake Geneva on Sunday in an artistic representation of the border between Switzerland and France that runs for 59 km (36.7 miles) down the middle of the waterway. The "Brief Alignment https://www.brefalignement.ch" project was envisioned by Lausanne architect Bastian Marzoli as a collective performance to reflect on the nature of the frontier, organisers said.

Vessels from yachts to rowboats took part in the event, for which more than 250 vessels signed up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi records 407 COVID-19 deaths; positivity rate below 30 % for 1st time since Apr 19

The national capital reported 407 COVID-19 fatalities and 20,394 cases with a positivity rate of 28.33 per cent on Sunday, the lowest since April 19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.This is the second day on th...

Mamata Banerjee: soldier who trumped BJP war machine

Shes the soldier, she the commander and she the army.The distinction between Mamata Banerjee the leader and TMC the party evaporated into nothingness as she conquered West Bengal fighting the BJPs election war machine led by Prime Minister ...

Man arrested for evidence tampering in taxi driver's murder

A Georgia man has been arrested for tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property in a case relating to a missing Venezuelan immigrant who was found murdered April 20 in the north Georgia mountains.The Georgia Bureau of Investigatio...

Sukhbir asks Punjab CM to review 'worsening' coronavirus situation

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to review the worsening COVID-19 situation with Deputy Commissioners, saying there is a growing feeling that people had been left to their fate. He further ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021