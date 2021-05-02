Left Menu

Minister illegally has assigned land: Collector s report

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:02 IST
Minister illegally has assigned land: Collector s report
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

The Medak district administration, which conducted an inquiry into the land- grabbing allegations against former Health Minister Etala Rajender, on Sunday submitted its report saying his firms illegally possess assigned lands to the extent of over 66 acres.

Some farmers recently submitted a representation to the government alleging that Rajender's firm which is into poultry business grabbed their lands and constructed roads and erected structures.

Following the allegations, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ordered an inquiry.

Later, he stripped Rajender of the medical and health portfolio. The Chief Minister then decided to keep the portfolio with him.

Rajender is now a Minister without any portfolio.

''An extent of over 66 acres of assigned land has been in illegal possession of Jamuna Hatcheries Limited as shown in the annexure and same will be resumed under Telangana Assigned Land (Prohibition of Transfers) Act 1977 and further other action as deemed fit will be initiated, the Collectors report said.

Also, the report mentioned that many trees have been illegally removed for construction of a road and appropriate action would be initiated.

Rajender had denied the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi records 407 COVID-19 deaths; positivity rate below 30 % for 1st time since Apr 19

The national capital reported 407 COVID-19 fatalities and 20,394 cases with a positivity rate of 28.33 per cent on Sunday, the lowest since April 19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.This is the second day on th...

Mamata Banerjee: soldier who trumped BJP war machine

Shes the soldier, she the commander and she the army.The distinction between Mamata Banerjee the leader and TMC the party evaporated into nothingness as she conquered West Bengal fighting the BJPs election war machine led by Prime Minister ...

Man arrested for evidence tampering in taxi driver's murder

A Georgia man has been arrested for tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property in a case relating to a missing Venezuelan immigrant who was found murdered April 20 in the north Georgia mountains.The Georgia Bureau of Investigatio...

Sukhbir asks Punjab CM to review 'worsening' coronavirus situation

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to review the worsening COVID-19 situation with Deputy Commissioners, saying there is a growing feeling that people had been left to their fate. He further ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021