Minister illegally has assigned land: Collector s report

The Medak district administration, which conducted an inquiry into the land- grabbing allegations against former Health Minister Etala Rajender, on Sunday submitted its report saying his firms illegally possess assigned lands to the extent of over 66 acres.

Some farmers recently submitted a representation to the government alleging that Rajender's firm which is into poultry business grabbed their lands and constructed roads and erected structures.

Following the allegations, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ordered an inquiry.

Later, he stripped Rajender of the medical and health portfolio. The Chief Minister then decided to keep the portfolio with him.

Rajender is now a Minister without any portfolio.

''An extent of over 66 acres of assigned land has been in illegal possession of Jamuna Hatcheries Limited as shown in the annexure and same will be resumed under Telangana Assigned Land (Prohibition of Transfers) Act 1977 and further other action as deemed fit will be initiated, the Collectors report said.

Also, the report mentioned that many trees have been illegally removed for construction of a road and appropriate action would be initiated.

Rajender had denied the allegations.

