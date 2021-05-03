Left Menu

2 killed, 23 hurt when boat capsizes off San Diego coast

PTI | Sandiego | Updated: 03-05-2021 02:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hospitalized after a boat capsized Sunday just off the San Diego coast, authorities said.

Local lifeguards, the US Coast Guard and other agencies responded around 10.30 am following reports of an overturned vessel near the peninsula of Point Loma, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Two patients died at the scene and 23 people were transported to hospitals, the department said in a statement.

Boats and aircraft were still searching around midday for other possible survivors in the water near the Cabrillo National Monument, the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

