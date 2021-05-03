Left Menu

Four dead when suspected migrant-smuggling boat breaks apart off San Diego

Four people were killed and more than two dozen injured on Sunday when a boat suspected of attempting to smuggle migrants into California broke apart off Cabrillo National Monument at San Diego's rugged Point Loma, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The initial call arrived just before 10 a.m.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 13:10 IST
Four dead when suspected migrant-smuggling boat breaks apart off San Diego
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four people were killed and more than two dozen injured on Sunday when a boat suspected of attempting to smuggle migrants into California broke apart off Cabrillo National Monument at San Diego's rugged Point Loma, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The initial call arrived just before 10 a.m. (1700 GMT) and prompted a large emergency response, including the U.S. Coast Guard and state and local agencies, as the magnitude of the incident became clear. The 40-foot (12-m) cabin cruiser had been pummeled to pieces by the surf by the time rescue boats arrived, said Rick Romero, lifeguard lieutenant for San Diego Fire-Rescue.

"When we arrived on the scene... There were people in the water, drowning, getting sucked out of the rip current..." he said. Several people were pulled from the water, and some required life-saving efforts on the beach. There had been about 30 people on the boat in severely crowded conditions without adequate safety equipment, authorities said.

"Every indication from our perspective is that this was a smuggling vessel, used to smuggle migrants into the United States illegally," said Jeff Stephenson, a Border Patrol agent. The nationality of the people on the boat was not immediately known, Stephenson said, adding that the captain was in custody and speaking with investigators.

Authorities said they had seen a marked increase in maritime smuggling in recent years. The vessel involved in Sunday's incident was larger and held more people than most smuggling boats, according to the Border Patrol. Cabrillo National Monument is a park with trails, tide pools and exhibits on California history, operated by the U.S. National Park Service. It is named after Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo, who stepped ashore in 1542 as the first European to arrive on what is now the West Coast of the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon central bank chief says French properties bought prior to becoming governor

Lebanons central bank chief said on Monday his properties in France were all acquired prior to him being appointed governor.Riad Salameh made his comments to Reuters in response to news that a non-profit organisation Sherpa and a group of l...

PM Modi, European Commission president exchange views on COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday exchanged views on the COVID-19 situation in India and the European Union, a statement said. Indias ongoing efforts to contain the pandemics secon...

EU executive recommends opening Europe to foreign travellers

The European Unions executive recommended on Monday that foreign citizens fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation be allowed to travel into the bloc without additional restrict...

Damoh bypoll loss: MP BJP looks at insiders, conspiracies

Union Minister and senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Prahlad Patel on Monday hinted at conspiracies on the part of insiders for the partys defeat in the Damoh bypoll, the result of which was declared a day earlier.The Congress Ajay Tandon de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021