Maha: Several houses damaged in heavy rain, hailstorm in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:08 IST
Maha: Several houses damaged in heavy rain, hailstorm in Thane
Representative Image

Over 150 houses were damaged in heavy rain and hailstorm in Maharashtra's Thane district, but no loss of life was reported, an official said on Monday.

A number of electric poles also collapsed following the hailstorm and heavy showers that lashed several villages in Murbad taluka of the district on Sunday, he said.

''More than 150 houses suffered damages, including five-six houses which were completely damaged. The roofs of several houses were ripped off due to the heavy rains,'' Murbad tehsilar (revenue officer) Amol Kadam said.

There was no report of any casualty, he said.

Authorities were conducting an assessment of the losses, he said.

Most of the affected villages, including Alyachiwadi, Merdi, Mogalwadi, Kelewadi, Valhivare, Dharkhird and Bandesheth, are located close to the Malshej Ghat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

