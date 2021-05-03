COVID-19: Italy sends team of experts; oxygen generation plant

Italy on Monday sent to India a team of experts, an oxygen generation plant and 20 ventilators to assist the country in its fight against a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

A C-130 aircraft of the Italian Air Force carrying the equipment and the team of experts landed in Delhi. The team comprised personnel from the Maxiemergenza group of the Piedmont Region, a doctor from the Lombardy region and a representative of the Ministry of Health, the Italian embassy said.

The Oxygen generation plant, capable of supplying oxygen to an entire hospital, will be deployed at the ITBP hospital in Greater Noida, it said.

Ambassador of Italy to India Vincenzo De Luca greeted the medical delegation at the airport along with the EU Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto. ''Italy stands with India in the fight against coronavirus. This is a global challenge that we must tackle together. The medical team and equipment provided by Italy will contribute to saving lives in these terrible moments,'' De Luca said.

As India battles a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, several countries around the world are sending medical supplies to help it tide over the situation.

The leading countries that have announced assistance to India include the US, Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius.

Some of the countries have already delivered the supplies.

