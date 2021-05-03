Delhi records maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius

The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a minimum temperature at 24.3 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunder and lightning is expected in the city on Tuesday, the IMD said. The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the ''poor'' category. The air quality index (AQI) was 247 at 9.05 pm, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

