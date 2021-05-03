Left Menu

Delhi records maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius

The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, one notch above the seasons normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a minimum temperature at 24.3 degrees Celsius. The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the poor category.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 22:19 IST
Delhi records maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius
Representative Image

The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a minimum temperature at 24.3 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunder and lightning is expected in the city on Tuesday, the IMD said. The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the ''poor'' category. The air quality index (AQI) was 247 at 9.05 pm, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 Chinese vaccines may soon get approval for use

The World Health Organisation is set to decide this week whether to approve two Chinese vaccines for emergency use against COVID-19, a top WHO official says.Such an approval would mark the first time that a Chinese vaccine had ever been gra...

Delhi govt develops portal for managing Remdesivir distribution and supply

The Delhi government has developed a portal for proper distribution and supply of Remdesivir injection to stockists, distributors and hospitals for needy patients, according to an order.The city governments drug control department has asked...

Villagers demand recounting of votes, damage BJP MLA's office in UP's Etah: Police

Irked over the refusal of their demand seeking a recounting of votes in the panchayat polls, some villagers allegedly damaged the Sasni Road residence of BJP MLA Sanjeev Diwakar in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, following which poli...

Intern doctors at 2 govt colleges in Nagpur to go on strike

Intern doctors working at the Government Medical College and Hospital GMCH and the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital IGGMCHhere in Maharashtra announced a strike beginning Tuesday seeking a Rs 50,000 COVID-19 allowance, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021