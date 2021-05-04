Delhi records minimum temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius

The national capital on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature will settle around 39 degrees Celsius, it said.

Partly cloudy skies are predicted during the day, the weather office said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 45 per cent.

On Monday, Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 24.3 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)