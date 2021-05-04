Left Menu

First team of mounted archers takes aim in Gaza

Most of them missed. They will get better, said Mohammad Abu Musaed, who is training the first team of horseback archers in the Gaza Strip, a blockaded coastal enclave with a population of two million. Sometimes he decorates them with animal horns. There are several hundred horseback riders in Gaza but few have so far been willing to give it a try with archery.

Reuters | Gaza | Updated: 04-05-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 13:30 IST
First team of mounted archers takes aim in Gaza
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hoofs pounded the ground and kicked up dust clouds as one by one a small group of young mounted archers pulled back their bows and let their arrows fly at a passing target. Most of them missed.

They will get better, said Mohammad Abu Musaed, who is training the first team of horseback archers in the Gaza Strip, a blockaded coastal enclave with a population of two million. Mounted archery is a hard skill to master. Centuries ago it helped Genghis Khan's Mongol army conquer much of Asia and today is showcased in niche competitions.

Abu Musaed, 40, wants to build a team that can compete internationally and has so far recruited a handful of participants. After several more tries, all five Palestinian riders managed to hit the target.

"I want to revive this sport and to encourage youth to practice it because it helps release bad energy," Abu Musaed told Reuters. He makes the team's bows himself out of wood, carbon fibers, and glue. Sometimes he decorates them with animal horns.

There are several hundred horseback riders in Gaza but few have so far been willing to give it a try with archery. The challenge, Abu Musaid said, is to stay calm and focused while standing up straight on a galloping horse.

Fifteen-year-old team member Muhannad Abu Musaed said he enjoyed shooting arrows while riding. "If you try it once you will want to do it again," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCDEX market share tops 80pc in April

Leading agri-commodity bourse NCDEX on Tuesday said it witnessed an all-round increase in its operations in April this year with market share crossing 80 per cent in that month, showing strong resilience to the disruptions in the agri-ecosy...

Emirates expects to fly 70% of normal capacity by winter, CCO says

Emirates plans to operate around 70 of its normal capacity this winter thanks to an expected increase in international travel as countries ease coronavirus restrictions and reopen borders.Emirates, the worlds biggest long-haul airline befor...

At least 12 killed in floods in western Afghanistan

Herat Afghanistan, May 4 ANIXinhua At least 12 people were killed as heavy rains and flash floods hit parts of Afghanistans western province of Herat, the local government said on Tuesday. Flash floods engulfed vast areas in Adraskan distri...

Silver futures drop on subdued demand

Silver futures on Tuesday dropped Rs 137 to Rs 70,763 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery tumbled by Rs 137, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 70,763 per kg in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021