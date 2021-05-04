IIT-M, UK researchers develop paper-based sensor to detect AMR

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras and hailing from the United Kingdom have developed a paper-based sensor that can detect antimicrobial pollutants which induce antimicrobial resistance in water bodies.

According to IIT-M, the sensor works on a 'see and tell' mechanism that makes it logistically effective for wide implementation.

Scientific communities were engaged in the study of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and the water bodies were the major source for the dissemination and transfer of AMR.

Underlining the need for periodic monitoring of antimicrobial pollutants in water bodies, antibiotic resistant genes was the key to assess the current situation of Antimicrobial Resistance in the country.

The research on developing the paper-based sensor to detect anti-microbial pollutants was funded by the department of science and technology in collaboration with the United Kingdom's Natural Environment Research Council under the Indo-UK Water Quality Research programme.

IIT-M department of chemical engineering, institute chair professor S Pushpavanam and associate professor T Renganathan led the research, IIT Madras said in a release.

''Paper-based sensors offer an affordable platform for various point-of-care applications as they support fluid flow and are governed by capillary forces. This eliminates the requirement of a pump-to-flow liquids,'' Pushpavanam said.

''We have come up with a novel method for the fabrication of paper-based devices using a commercial laser printer,'' he added.

Some of the practical applications of the sensors include -- environmental monitoring, food safety analysis and health care monitoring, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)