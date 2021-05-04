Left Menu

Lankan Parliament postpones debate on China-backed Colombo Port City bill

The Supreme Court has heard 18 petitions filed against the bill by the Opposition parties and civil groups. Some of the pleas called for the Supreme Court to order a national referendum and a vote of two-thirds majority in Parliament to pass the bill. The bill was gazetted on March 24 and placed in the order paper of Parliament on April 9.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 18:12 IST
Lankan Parliament postpones debate on China-backed Colombo Port City bill
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Sri Lankan Parliament on Tuesday postponed a debate on the controversial Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill which was scheduled for discussion on Wednesday.

All party leaders in the House agreed that the debate should be rescheduled as the Supreme Court's determination on the constitutionality of the bill had not yet reached Parliament, officials said.

The USD 1.4-billion Colombo Port City project, expected to play a key role in China's ambitious 'Maritime Silk Road' project in India's backyard, is said to be the single largest private sector development on the island.

China has built the port city on reclaimed sea, adjoining the Port of Colombo.

The Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill aims to provide for a special economic zone to establish a commission to grant registrations, licenses, authorizations and other approvals to operate business in such economic zones.

As per the schedule on Wednesday, the Supreme Court's determination of the bill was to be read in Parliament by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena before the House was opened to debate on it. However, the determination has not yet reached Parliament.

The apex court had concluded the examination of the bill on April 23. The Supreme Court has heard 18 petitions filed against the bill by the Opposition parties and civil groups.

Some of the pleas called for the Supreme Court to order a national referendum and a vote of two-thirds majority in Parliament to pass the bill.

The bill was gazetted on March 24 and placed in the order paper of Parliament on April 9. While the Opposition parties demanded the bill be debated upon for at least three days, the government had scheduled the debate for just one day.

The Opposition has questioned the government on why was it rushing ahead with the bill.

Petitioners have branded the Port Commission Bill as a threat to the sovereignty of Sri Lanka, objecting to a clause that allows foreign persons to form the board of the commission.

Some groups have claimed that the port city could end up becoming a Chinese colony if the bill is approved in its present form.

Sri Lanka, in recent years, has carried out various development projects with an estimated USD 8-billion in loans.

The huge Chinese loans sparked concerns globally, after Sri Lanka handed over the Hambantota Port to China in 2017 as debt swap, amounting to USD 1.2 billion for a 99-years lease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal records highest single-day rise of 7,660 coronavirus cases

Nepal on Tuesday recorded yet another highest single-day rise of 7,660 new cases of the coronavirus.The health ministry also confirmed 55 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which is so far the highest number of deaths recorded...

Conoco says all staff safely evacuated from drillship off Malaysia

Oil producer ConocoPhillips said all staff were safely evacuated from a drillship that listed and sank off the coast of Malaysia on Tuesday.The Naga 7 drillship was being placed at a site off the coast of Sarawak state when one leg of the j...

Union Minister Jitendra Singh asks central govt employees to get vaccinated at earliest

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday asked all the eligible government employees aged 18 and above age to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 at the earliest.He also expressed satisfaction that the Department of Personnel and Tra...

Nagpur sees 4,182 COVID-19 cases, 71 deaths; 7,349 recover

The COVID-19 tally in Nagpur increased by 4,182 to reach 4,28,539 on Tuesday, while the day also saw 71 deaths and 7,349 people getting discharged, an official said.The districts toll stands at 7,746 and the recovery count is 3,51,594, leav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021