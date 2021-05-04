Odd News Roundup: Busy bees in Colombia get respite in bamboo hotels

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Busy bees in Colombia get respite in bamboo hotels

Solitary bees are enjoying new digs in Barbosa, Colombia, where tiny hotels built by the Aburra Valley Metropolitan Authority provide places to rest and recover after a busy day pollinating. Lovingly built from wood, with acrylic roofs to protect them from rain, the hexagonal structures are filled with a variety of bamboo canes that allow bees of all shapes and sizes to check in for a well-deserved rest.

