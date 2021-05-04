Science News Roundup: COVID-19 antibodies detectable 12 months after infection; Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area and more
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; COVID-19 antibodies detectable 12 months after infection
The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Experimental antibody drug neutralizes COVID-19 variants
Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area
The ancient Roman Colosseum is once again going to have a floor thanks to a new, hi-tech project announced by the culture ministry on Sunday. "It is an extraordinary project," said Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, detailing the plans to create a flexible floor to give tourists a clearer idea of how the arena would have looked when gladiators fought to the death there.
How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus has the answer
Data obtained by bouncing radio waves off Venus - treating it, as one scientist said, like a giant disco ball - is providing new insight into Earth's closest planetary neighbor, including a precise calculation of the duration of a Venusian day. The study also measured the tilt of the Venusian axis and size of the planet's core, allowing for a deeper understanding of an enigmatic world sometimes called Earth's 'evil twin.'
Four astronauts return from space station aboard SpaceX capsule
Four astronauts returned safely to Earth from the International Space Station early on Sunday in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, parachuting to splash-down in the Gulf of Mexico, NASA said. Their return marked the end of the first crew rotation mission to the station by the Crew Dragon spacecraft, developed in partnership between NASA and Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX, the agency said in a statement.
