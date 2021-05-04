Left Menu

PTI | Vja | Updated: 04-05-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 19:24 IST
AP approves Rs 1,000 Cr Vizag Beach Corridor, other projects

Amaravati, May 4 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers on Tuesday approved a slew of new development projects, including the Rs 1,000 crore Vizag Beach Corridor, to make Visakhapatnam the premier tourist destination.

The Vizag Beach Corridor project, connecting the heritage town Bheemili with the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport at a total cost of Rs 1,021 crore, aims to create vibrant and thriving new avenues of development, according to Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava.

''The project will be a 'hospitality district' with world-class accommodation facilities (beach resorts and hotels) for visitors, amusement parks, eco-tourism, swimming pools, water sports avenues, food courts, shopping malls, fisheries, etc., along the corridor.'' ''The 19.66-km Bheemili-Bhogapuram stretch will be a six-lane access-controlled greenfield road for friction-free movement (expressway),'' Rajat Bhargava said.

''The Government of Andhra Pradesh has declared Visakhapatnam as the Executive Capital of the state and, as such, tourism development in this area assumes greater importance.There is an immediate need to create world-class infrastructure in Vizag to develop tourism in the city,'' Bhargava told PTI.

The Vizag Beach Corridor project would have Smart Road elements like bicycle tracks (2.2m each side), pedestrian walkways (1.8m each side), high standard street furniture with landscaping, smart poles (LED streetlights, CCTV, public WiFi and sensors), utility crossings (water, drainage, power, fiber), bus bays, auto bays, public bicycle stations and parking laybys for recreation.

The project would include hanging\suspension bridges over the river Gosthani at two locations.

The riverfront area near the bridges on the river Gosthani would be developed as urban recreation zones, the Special Chief Secretary added.

He said the Cabinet also approved to develop seaplane terminals at Bheemli Beach and Bhogapuram Airport.

The Cabinet approved the development of a Marina with Jetty and passenger terminal at Bheemili Beach to pave way for cruise tourism.

The Dutch-era monuments in Bheemili, one of the oldest civic bodies in the country, would be revived and tourism products around heritage tourism created through homestays, museums, experience centres, etc., Rajat Bhargava said.

This apart, ten new beaches would be developed between Kailasagiri (Visakhapatnam city) and Bhogapuram.

''These will be developed to be safe swimming zones with beach sports,'' the Special Chief Secretary said.PTI DBV BN BALA DBV BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

