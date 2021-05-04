Left Menu

Hot Tuesday in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The national capital experienced a hot Tuesday as the maximum temperature settled at 41.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius.

According to Met officials, a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of lightning is expected in the city on Wednesday.

The maximum and minimum temperature recorded on Monday was 39.7 and 24.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital was recorded in the ''moderate'' category.

The air quality index (AQI) was 170 at 7.05 pm, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

