French parliament approves wide-ranging climate change bill to green the economy

French parliament approves wide-ranging climate change bill to green the economyReuters | Paris | Updated: 04-05-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 21:42 IST
France's National Assembly on Tuesday approved a wide-ranging climate change bill that will prevent future airport expansions, prohibit open-air terrace heaters and reduce packaging waste.
After more than 200 hours of debate in parliamentary commissions and the lower house, lawmakers approved the bill by a 332-77 margin.
