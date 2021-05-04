Left Menu

Heavy flooding in Afghanistan kills at least 37 people

He said 163 houses were partially destroyed and 910 people were displaced.The spokesman for Afghanistans natural disaster ministry, Tamim Azimi, said over 405 families were displaced in different provinces around the country. He said some of the flooding came from overflowing rivers.He said 10 vehicles were stuck in northern Samangan province where three people were killed.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 04-05-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 22:21 IST
Heavy flooding in Afghanistan kills at least 37 people
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@OCHA_Syria)

Heavy rains brought severe flooding to nine provinces around Afghanistan in recent days, killing at least 37 people, some of them children, officials said on Tuesday.

Heavy flooding compounded by mudslides often threatens remote areas of Afghanistan, where infrastructure is poor, especially during the spring and summer months.

Powerful flood waters in western Herat province that began Sunday killed 24 people around the province, said provincial governor's spokesman Jailani Farhad.

Governor Abdul Tahir Faizzada of Western Ghor province said 10 people, including six children, were killed by floodwaters that flowed from area mountains. He said 163 houses were partially destroyed and 910 people were displaced.

The spokesman for Afghanistan's natural disaster ministry, Tamim Azimi, said over 405 families were displaced in different provinces around the country. He said some of the flooding came from overflowing rivers.

He said 10 vehicles were stuck in northern Samangan province where three people were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Increase COVID beds with oxygen support in peripheral hospitals: J&K LG to officials

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday directed the union territory administration to increase COVID beds with oxygen support in peripheral hospitals, an official spokesperson said. Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded its bi...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.35 pm

Following is a stateUnion Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.50 pm, according to data provided by various governments.NORTHERN REGION StateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ------...

Fighting Covid: LG directs strict implementation of lockdown in Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday directed the Police Commissioner and Divisional Commissioner for strict implementation of lockdown in the national capital in order to break the transmission chain of COVID. Lt. Governor is o...

Bengaluru Hospital 'bed scam': BJP MP alleges hospitals blocked beds in fake names to make money

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday alleged that hospitals in the city blocked beds in fake names to make money, at a time when COVID-19 cases were rising in the country and Karnataka.At least 4,065 beds were blocked in fake names by the hospit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021