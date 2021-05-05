Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area and more
Venus has the answer Data obtained by bouncing radio waves off Venus - treating it, as one scientist said, like a giant disco ball - is providing new insight into Earth's closest planetary neighbor, including a precise calculation of the duration of a Venusian day.Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; COVID-19 antibodies detectable 12 months after infection
The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Experimental antibody drug neutralizes COVID-19 variants
Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area
The ancient Roman Colosseum is once again going to have a floor thanks to a new, hi-tech project announced by the culture ministry on Sunday. "It is an extraordinary project," said Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, detailing the plans to create a flexible floor to give tourists a clearer idea of how the arena would have looked when gladiators fought to the death there.
How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus has the answer
Data obtained by bouncing radio waves off Venus - treating it, as one scientist said, like a giant disco ball - is providing new insight into Earth's closest planetary neighbor, including a precise calculation of the duration of a Venusian day. The study also measured the tilt of the Venusian axis and size of the planet's core, allowing for a deeper understanding of an enigmatic world sometimes called Earth's 'evil twin.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venus
- Italy
- Earth
- Colosseum
- Dario Franceschini
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Friendly fire threatens ex-PMs' bid to rebuild Italy centre-left
Italy starts distributing J&J for those over 60
Italy reports 390 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 12,074 new cases
Italy prosecutors end bridge collapse probe, wait on possible charges -sources
Suspect linked to 2016 Nice attack arrested in Italy