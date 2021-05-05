Left Menu

Data obtained by bouncing radio waves off Venus - treating it, as one scientist said, like a giant disco ball - is providing new insight into Earth's closest planetary neighbor, including a precise calculation of the duration of a Venusian day.

Updated: 05-05-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 10:30 IST
Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; COVID-19 antibodies detectable 12 months after infection

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Experimental antibody drug neutralizes COVID-19 variants

Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders, Musk says

SpaceX has received more than 500,000 preorders for its Starlink satellite internet service and anticipates no technical problems meeting the demand, founder Elon Musk said on Tuesday. "Only limitation is high density of users in urban areas," Musk tweeted, responding to a post from a CNBC reporter that said the $99 deposits SpaceX took for the service were fully refundable and did not guarantee service.

Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area

The ancient Roman Colosseum is once again going to have a floor thanks to a new, hi-tech project announced by the culture ministry on Sunday. "It is an extraordinary project," said Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, detailing the plans to create a flexible floor to give tourists a clearer idea of how the arena would have looked when gladiators fought to the death there.

How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus has the answer

Data obtained by bouncing radio waves off Venus - treating it, as one scientist said, like a giant disco ball - is providing new insight into Earth's closest planetary neighbor, including a precise calculation of the duration of a Venusian day. The study also measured the tilt of the Venusian axis and size of the planet's core, allowing for a deeper understanding of an enigmatic world sometimes called Earth's 'evil twin.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

