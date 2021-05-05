Left Menu

Activist Thunberg says global leaders still in denial over climate

"Sweden has the opportunity to be the world's first fossil-free, welfare-state, but we need to raise the pace of change," Lofven said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 11:51 IST
Activist Thunberg says global leaders still in denial over climate
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNFCCC)

Politicians, including Sweden's leaders, are still in denial over the threat from climate change, environmental activist Greta Thunberg said on Tuesday after meeting Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

"We climate activists have had, I don't know how many meetings with the people in power and it is, basically, the same discussion every time - there is a complete denial," Thunberg told reporters after the meeting. "The sense of crisis is absolutely zero."

Thunberg, who shot to fame in 2018 when her lone protest outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm over the lack of action to stop climate change became a global movement, also criticised the media for downplaying the seriousness of the crisis. "If no one puts pressure on those in power, obviously they are not going to do anything," she said.

Global governments appeared to have given up on the goal of limiting global warming to an increase of 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial levels, she said. "We are not going to accept that."

Sweden's government has claimed a leading role in the fight against climate change, but Thunberg and her fellow activists said the government was not doing enough. "As it looks now ... those who don't take the climate crisis seriously and don't treat it as a crisis, unfortunately, are a part of the problem," she said.

But there was reason to hope. "Think if these people did do something, think if they could shoulder the responsibility, they could be such a big part of the solution, and we said that to him (Lofven)," Thunberg said.

In a comment on the meeting on Instagram Lofven said that Sweden was a driving force in the European Union's effort on climate change, while its industry was transitioning to a fossil-free future and helping other countries reduce emissions. "Sweden has the opportunity to be the world's first fossil-free, welfare-state, but we need to raise the pace of change," Lofven said. "We need new steps."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Looking back, organisers may have tweaked few things: Cummins on hosting IPL in India

Australia pacer Pat Cummins feels the IPL organisers, in hindsight, would have tweaked a few things after deciding to host the league in India amidst a raging COVID-19 pandemic. Cummins, a key part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team, said pr...

Israeli coalition talks resume after PM misses deadline

Israels president on Wednesday signalled he would move quickly to task a new candidate with forming a government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to do so ahead of a midnight deadline.President Reuven Rivlin will meet with the...

Cricket-India to help move Australian IPL cohort to Sri Lanka or Maldives - Cricket Australia

Indias cricket board BCCI will help to move Australias entire Indian Premier League cohort to the Maldives or Sri Lanka in coming days, Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley said on Wednesday. So what were working to do and what the BCCI are ...

Motor racing-Grosjean to test Hamilton's 2019 Mercedes at French GP circuit

Romain Grosjean will drive a Formula One car for the first time since his fiery crash in Bahrain last November when he tries out Lewis Hamiltons 2019 title-winning Mercedes at Le Castellet in June. Mercedes said the 35-year-old will perform...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021