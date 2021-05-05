Left Menu

Copper futures up on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 14:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Copper prices on Wednesday traded up 0.34 per cent at Rs 765.25 per kg in the futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 2.60, or 0.34 per cent, at Rs 765.25 per kg in a business turnover of 4,458 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by pick-up in spot demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

