Copper futures up on spot demand

Copper futures up on spot demandPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 14:18 IST
Copper prices on Wednesday traded up 0.34 per cent at Rs 765.25 per kg in the futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 2.60, or 0.34 per cent, at Rs 765.25 per kg in a business turnover of 4,458 lots.
Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by pick-up in spot demand.
