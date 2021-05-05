Left Menu

How scientists are using a 'romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone

On breeding days, Aquilino and her team are up before dawn, scooping up the wild sea snails from tanks. "We're hoping she releases those eggs today," Aquilino said, while holding a female abalone, marked by her grey-colored gonad.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:33 IST
How scientists are using a 'romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

White abalone - whose flesh is a delicacy and polished shell is prized as mother of pearl - are threatened with extinction. But scientists are looking to turn the tide for these unique sea snails by playing Cupid.

"White abalone are on the brink of extinction. They cannot come back without our help," said Kristin Aquilino, lead scientist for the White Abalone Captive Breeding Program, based at the University of California, Davis Bodega Marine Laboratory. The mollusk, once common in the coastal waters of Southern California and Mexico, has been on the U.S. federal endangered list since 2001, its population depleted by overfishing, low reproduction rates and disease.

After about a decade during which no white abalone were spawned, Aquilino's team managed to increase their numbers by stirring up a little love potion. On breeding days, Aquilino and her team are up before dawn, scooping up the wild sea snails from tanks.

"We're hoping she releases those eggs today," Aquilino said, while holding a female abalone, marked by her grey-colored gonad. In the day-long process, the scientists soak the snails for hours in what they call a "chemical love potion" of seawater and hydrogen peroxide, providing an aphrodisiac for the bottom dwellers to release their sperm and eggs.

"The abalone are terrible at long-distance relationships," Aquilino said. "We're putting them in a really romantic solution ... to get them to release those gametes for us so that we can combine them in a laboratory setting and create offspring that will end up back out in the wild." Spawning numbers reached 25,000 in 2019 but dipped in 2020 as pandemic lockdowns limited the lab to just one event for the season. However, the larvae spawned then had among the highest survival rates so far, Aquilino said.

Failure to spawn means another date several weeks later. "We want to make sure we're not stressing them out too much," Aquilino said. "Hopefully that little bit of extra time gives them some more time to become very productive."

Embryos formed are packed in bags and shipped to partner institutions in California so that the juvenile abalone have a better chance of survival with more space. For Aquilino, the work is personal. As a graduate student, she met her husband on a red abalone survey dive. Her engagement ring features an abalone pearl. And their daughter plays with a fake abalone farm tank at home.

"It has become a really important part of my identity and my family's identity," Aquilino said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France threatens to turn lights off in Jersey over Brexit fish row

France has suggested it could cut power supplies to the British Channel Island of Jersey if its fishermen are not granted full access to UK fishing waters under the post-Brexit trading terms.Seas Minister Annick Girardin said she was disgus...

Appeal by Bobroff against order of high court dismissed

The Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa has dismissed with costs the appeal by Ronald and Darren Bobroff against an order of the North Gauteng High Court granting the permanent forfeiture of more than R103 million.This came after an app...

Maha: IAS officer to coordinate import of COVID-19 relief items

Maharashtra Government has appointed a senior IAS officer to coordinate import of COVID-19 relief items, an official statement said on Wednesday.Dr Harshdeep Kamble, Development Commissioner of Industries, has been appointed as the nodal of...

French journalist kidnapped in northern Mali appears in video

A journalist who disappeared last month in Malis northern city of Gao appeared in a video on Wednesday appealing to authorities to do everything they can to free him from Islamist militants holding him.Im Olivier Dubois. Im French. Im a jou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021