AnantU expands presence of COVID recovery facilities in Maharashtra

Ahmedabad-based Anant National University (AnantU) on Wednesday said it has set up two more COVID care facilities in Devgad and Vaibhavwadi in Maharashtra.

After establishing 13 COVID care facilities across five states in India, last week Anant National University along with its coalition of partners has set up 2 more COVID care facilities in the interior regions of Maharashtra, according to a statement.

These two centers are set up in collaboration with Sustain Labs and Nitish Rane, an MLA from Mumbai.

Funded by Rane, these facilities have 20 beds each, taking the total count of COVID beds set up by AnantU in India to 1,700.

AnantU and its coalition of partners convert existing vacant and unused infrastructure into COVID care facilities for patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

Its low-cost setup is equipped with a hospital bed, side table, room separators, and mattresses made using materials easy to procure, produce, assemble and transport.

"We establish each facility in 3-4 days, thus being able to effectively respond to this tragic pandemic. However, this time in Devgad and Vaibhavwadi it was especially difficult to source labour as these were our first facilities in sub-urban India. These facilities demonstrate the importance of strong, coordinated efforts in addressing the current healthcare crisis. We look forward to the government support to scale this in other states," Miniya Chatterji of AnantU added.

