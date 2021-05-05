Left Menu

AnantU expands presence of COVID recovery facilities in Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 17:43 IST
AnantU expands presence of COVID recovery facilities in Maharashtra
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ahmedabad-based Anant National University (AnantU) on Wednesday said it has set up two more COVID care facilities in Devgad and Vaibhavwadi in Maharashtra.

After establishing 13 COVID care facilities across five states in India, last week Anant National University along with its coalition of partners has set up 2 more COVID care facilities in the interior regions of Maharashtra, according to a statement.

These two centers are set up in collaboration with Sustain Labs and Nitish Rane, an MLA from Mumbai.

Funded by Rane, these facilities have 20 beds each, taking the total count of COVID beds set up by AnantU in India to 1,700.

AnantU and its coalition of partners convert existing vacant and unused infrastructure into COVID care facilities for patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

Its low-cost setup is equipped with a hospital bed, side table, room separators, and mattresses made using materials easy to procure, produce, assemble and transport.

"We establish each facility in 3-4 days, thus being able to effectively respond to this tragic pandemic. However, this time in Devgad and Vaibhavwadi it was especially difficult to source labour as these were our first facilities in sub-urban India. These facilities demonstrate the importance of strong, coordinated efforts in addressing the current healthcare crisis. We look forward to the government support to scale this in other states," Miniya Chatterji of AnantU added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Provisional family pension liberalized: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that Government has decided to extend the payment o...

We have protocol in place, says British envoy Ellis after Indian G7 delegation contracts COVID-19

After some members of the Indian delegation to G7 tested positive for COVID-19, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Wednesday said that a protocol has been enforced to deal with the situation. Answering queries, he said These a...

Police arrest 14 cybercriminals in Jharkhand

Police on Wednesday arrested 14 cybercriminals and seized 23 mobile phones and 37 sim cards from their possession in Jharkhands Deoghar district, a senior officer said.Fourteen cybercriminals were nabbed from different police station areas ...

India to export organic millets to Denmark: Commerce min

The Commerce Ministry on Wednesday said the first consignment of organic millets, produced in Uttarakhand, would be exported to Denmark.The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority APEDA in collaboration with Ut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021