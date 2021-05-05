'Rivaldo' walks freely into kraal

Rivaldo, an elephant with injuries on its trunk and moving around in Vazhathottam village in Nilgiris district for the last nine years, walked freely into a kraal on Wednesday after many a vain attempts to capture it.

This is the first incident of an elephant walking into the kraal without tranquillization or force, said sources in the Forest Department.

The elephant with its injuries had been roaming around the village since 2012 and the Forest Department, with the help of villagers, was giving the animal tablets mixed in various fruit juices and it had become friendly.

Giving it the name of footballer Rivaldo, the elephant damaged a few houses a few years ago and the department decided to catch it by tranquillization and take it to the elephant camp.

Two months go, a futile attempt was made to take the elephant to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve by foot after which the department built the kraal a week ago.

Rivaldo entered the kraal kept at Vazhathottam check post at around 9 AM today.

Necessary treatment would be provided as was directed by Madras High Court some time ago and after observation and treatment, a report would be submitted to the court in consultation with a team of veterinarians, the sources said.

