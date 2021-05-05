Left Menu

Flood threats persist as storms continue to drench the South

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:31 IST
Flood threats persist as storms continue to drench the South

Relentless wind and rain keeps pummelling much of the southeastern United States, spawning tornadoes, sparking a flash flood emergency in Alabama and damaging homes from Texas to Virginia. The storms have prompted boat rescues and toppled trees and power lines.

Crews were preparing to continue cleaning up debris and assessing destruction across the region early Wednesday, as some schools cancelled classes or moved them online due to damage on campuses and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service's prediction centre warned Wednesday morning that flash flooding could also now affect the Central Gulf Coast with storms shifting southeast and rain continuing to soak much of the region.

The storms have been responsible for at least three deaths and dozens of injuries this week, and more than 242,500 customers were without power from Texas to Maryland early Wednesday, including about 90,000 in Alabama, about 80,900 in Mississippi, about 28,800 in Georgia and about 25,700 in Virginia, according to the website poweroutage.us.

Torrential rains near Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, dumped at least 5 inches (13 cm) of water as another 2 inches (5 cm) were possible before the storm system continued eastward, according to the National Weather Service there.

Jefferson County Emergency Management officials in the Birmingham area urged residents to stay off the roads because so many were flooded. In the Birmingham suburb of Homewood, fire department rescuers in a small boat paddled past submerged cars in a parking lot, slowly removing more than a dozen people from the waters surrounding an apartment complex.

Strong winds blowing behind a line of storms were toppling trees across central Alabama, where soil was saturated with water. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said late Tuesday it planned to send two crews to Greene and Tuscaloosa Counties to assess wind and possible tornado damage from storms that started Sunday.

Strong winds and heavy rain whipped through Mississippi's capital city of Jackson late Tuesday while thunder rattled windows. The high winds cracked some limbs off trees and sent them onto nearby houses. The storms left streets littered with branches and leaves.

At least eight people were injured when storms that brought tornadoes to Texas flipped tractor-trailers on an interstate and damaged structures.

In Tennessee, at least 11 counties were hit by possible EF-0 tornadoes, according to an official with the National Weather Service in Nashville. A tornado that struck Virginia's Northumberland County near the Chesapeake Bay destroyed one home and severely damaged a few others Monday.

On Monday, tornadoes also touched down in South Carolina and southern Kentucky while a possible tornado hit West Virginia.

In Mississippi, forecasters confirmed 12 tornadoes Sunday evening and night, including the Yazoo City twister, which stretched for 30 miles (50 km), and another tornado that moved through suburbs south of Jackson, producing a damage track 1,000 yards (910 metres) wide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

B'desh temporarily halts new registration for Covid vaccination due to delay in shipments from India

Bangladesh on Wednesday temporarily suspended the registration for COVID-19 jabs due to the vaccine shortage in the country, amid a delay in the timely arrival of shipments from India, a senior health official said.Bangladesh is a prime rec...

Manipur reports 397 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Manipurs COVID-19 tally jumped to 33,353 as 397 more people tested positive for the infection while 10 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 434, an official said on Wednesday.The 10 fatalities were reported from Imphal West district 4, I...

Maratha quota ruling: Police step up security on bridge near Aurangabad

Security has been beefed up on a bridge over the Godavari river near Aurangabad in Maharashtra in light of the Supreme Courts judgement to strike down the state law granting reservation to Marathas. The bridge located near Kaygaon-Toka vill...

Govt extends payment of provisional pension up to 1 yr period: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that the government has decided to extend the payment of provisional pension up to a period of one year from the date of retirement of an employee in view of the COVID-19 situation. At a meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021