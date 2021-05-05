Tigress found dead in MP forest

A tigress has been found dead in Budhni forest area of Madhya Pradedsh, an official said on Wednesday. The carcass of the big cat, aged about three years, was found lying in the Ramnagar beat of the forest area, he said, adding that autopsy has been conducted as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The exact cause of the tigress' death is not clear yet as the reports of the postmortem and viscera are awaited.

