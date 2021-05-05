Left Menu

No supply schedule of vaccine shared by SII despite payment of Rs 10.37 cr: Punjab govt

The state government hospitals in the state have not yet started the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group due to non-availability of anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:27 IST
No supply schedule of vaccine shared by SII despite payment of Rs 10.37 cr: Punjab govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab government paid Rs 10.37 crore to the Serum Institute of India (SII) on April 26 for procurement of around 30 lakh doses of anti-COVID vaccine but no schedule for supply has so far been received, officials claimed on Wednesday.

Chairing a virtual cabinet meeting here, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the health department to explore all options for the supply of the vaccine.

Though the state government had made a payment of Rs 10.37 crore to the SII for procurement of around 30 lakh doses on April 26, no schedule for supply has so far been received from them, Health Secretary Hussan Lal informed the state cabinet. The state government hospitals in the state have not yet started the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group due to non-availability of anti-coronavirus vaccine doses. Only some private hospitals, which had placed direct orders for the vaccine, have commenced the inoculation drive of those aged 18 and above, the participants of the meeting were informed, according to an official statement.

For the state government, SII has only indicated that the availability of Covishield will be known in about four weeks' time, said the health secretary.

The cabinet was informed that in the present circumstances, vaccination of 18-44 age group could not be launched in government hospitals, nor was there any clarity on when the process could begin.

Meanwhile, the cabinet approved one-time relaxation in Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Rules, 1964 for transfer of 5 acres of panchayat land in Mohali to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for establishment of National Institute of Virology for north zone.

The institute has been sanctioned by the central government on a proposal by the Punjab government.

The cabinet authorised deputy commissioner, Mohali to complete all necessary formalities to transfer the land in Mullanpur Garibdas village in SAS Nagar.

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said the construction of the institute would start by the end of this year.

There is no provision in the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Rules, 1964 for gifting panchayat land to the central government, but Section 21 of the General Clauses Act, 1897 provides that the power to make rules includes the power to amend or relax the rules.

The cabinet noted that the institute will be for the welfare of the residents of Punjab, the cabinet noted. It further stressed that the institute would be of vital importance in view of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the chief minister virtually launched an online citizen portal to provide all property related services in a seamless manner.

Lauding the people-friendly initiative of the Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA), the chief minister said it would hugely benefit people across the state and enable them to avail all services regarding property matters in a smooth and transparent manner, thus eliminating inordinate delays and corrupt practices in the process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. tracking China rocket debris -White House

The U.S. Space Command is tracking debris from a Chinese rocket that sent part of a planned space station into orbit last week, the White House said on Wednesday.The United States is committed to addressing the risks of growing congestion d...

World Bank's Malpass urges rich countries to ease grip on vaccine stockpiles

World Bank President David Malpass on Wednesday urged wealthy countries to quickly free up excess vaccines for developing economies that are now facing greater needs, by exporting stockpiled doses and giving up options for future deliveries...

Gujarat govt's steps to curb COVID-19 spread 'not enough': HC

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday said the steps taken by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19 was not enough in the present situation and further restrictions need to be imposed while keeping in mind the welfare of peop...

Peloton reverses course, decides to recall treadmills after injuries, death

Peloton announced a recall of its treadmills on Wednesday, reversing course just weeks after saying there was no reason to stop using the exercise machines despite reports of multiple injuries and the death of a child in an accident. Chief ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021