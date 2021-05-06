Left Menu

Upgrade of Waitohi Picton Ferry terminal approved

Environment Minister David Parker today welcomed the decision by the expert consenting panel to approve the Waitohi Picton Ferry Precinct Redevelopment Project.   

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:32 IST
Upgrade of Waitohi Picton Ferry terminal approved
“The new ferries will be more fuel-efficient, kinder on the environment and support New Zealand’s transition to the low-emissions economy,” David Parker said.  Image Credit: Wikimedia

The planned upgrade of the Waitohi Picton Ferry terminal has been approved under the fast-track consenting process.

Environment Minister David Parker today welcomed the decision by the expert consenting panel to approve the Waitohi Picton Ferry Precinct Redevelopment Project.

The project will provide a significant upgrade to the ferry facilities in Picton to accommodate larger, more eco-friendly ferries.

"The new ferries will be more fuel-efficient, kinder on the environment and support New Zealand's transition to the low-emissions economy," David Parker said.

"By upgrading infrastructure Kiwirail are preparing New Zealand's essential travel network for future growth, which is a win-win for the economy and the tourism sector."

The project involves the construction of new terminal infrastructure, roads, seawalls, culverts, and an overbridge. The application documents signalled more than 200 jobs would be created during the project's construction period.

The current fleet of Interislander ferries are nearing the end of their life and will be replaced by two larger rail-enabled ferries by the mid-2020s. The new ferries will be able to take up to 45 per cent more passengers and freight.

The redevelopment will also accommodate the berthing of other ships.

"The project will support New Zealand to meet our climate change targets, create much-needed employment opportunities and boost the economy in Picton. I'm pleased that the Fast-Track Consenting Act could speed up its delivery," David Parker said.

The COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020 is one of the Government's levers to boost jobs, speed up infrastructure development and improve environmental outcomes in response to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

The approval was granted by an expert consenting panel chaired by Judge Laurie Newhook.

The decisions took 80 working days from the time the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA). This is significantly faster than the time it takes for a similar consent under the Resource Management Act 1991 consenting process.

More information about the decision is on the EPA website. Information about other applications for fast-tracking through the Order in Council process is on the Ministry for the Environment website.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU Court advisor: Polish regime for judges against EU law

A top European Union legal advisor argued in an opinion Thursday that a Polish regime for disciplining judges is contrary to EU law.It is the latest development in an ongoing dispute between the 27-member bloc and the conservative, populist...

Nationwide lockdown only option left to check COVID-19, says Gehlot

Endorsing Congress leader Rahul Gandhis call for a nationwide lockdown, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said it can help in breaking the chain of COVID-19 if planned properly.There is already a shortage of oxygen, medicine...

Delhi needs 700 metric tonnes of oxygen daily till second COVID wave subsides: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi needs 700 metric tonnes of oxygen daily till second COVID wave subsides CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Maha ATS seizes over 7 kg uranium worth Rs 21.3 cr; 2 arrested

The Maharashtra ATS has seized over seven kg of natural uranium worth about Rs 21.30 crore and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said on Thursday.The substance is highly radioactive and dangerous to human life, the ATS of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021