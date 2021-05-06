Left Menu

China carbon emissions exceeded OECD total in 2019 -research

Since the start of the industrial revolution, its emissions for fossil fuel combustion and cement production alone are about a quarter of an estimated OECD total of 900 gigatonnes. China's per capita emissions also reached 10.1 tonnes in 2019, close to the OECD average of 10.5 tonnes, and are expected to have overtaken the OECD last year, the Rhodium Group said.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:32 IST
China carbon emissions exceeded OECD total in 2019 -research
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

China's annual greenhouse gas emissions stood at 27% of the world total in 2019, exceeding combined OECD emissions for the first time, according to research published on Thursday. The Rhodium Group, a U.S.-based think tank, said China's emissions in 2019 reached more than 14 gigatonnes of CO2 equivalent, more than triple its level in 1990.

Final data for 2020 is not available, the group said, but it estimated China's emissions rose by 1.7% last year, as those from the rest of the world declined due to COVID-19. China does not issue regular data about how much it emits. Its most recent carbon "inventory" submitted to the United Nations in 2019 showed annual emissions had grown to 12.3 gigatonnes by 2014, up 53% in a decade.

China has vowed to bring total emissions to a peak before 2030 and to become "carbon neutral" by 2060, although it has continued to rely on carbon-intensive heavy industry and infrastructure to drive growth. While China is now the source of more than a quarter of annual global greenhouse gases, its cumulative emissions are still far below those of other developed countries. Since the start of the industrial revolution, its emissions for fossil fuel combustion and cement production alone are about a quarter of an estimated OECD total of 900 gigatonnes.

China's per capita emissions also reached 10.1 tonnes in 2019, close to the OECD average of 10.5 tonnes, and are expected to have overtaken the OECD last year, the Rhodium Group said. The United States in 2019 produced a per capita average of 17.6 tonnes, the world's highest.

China is expected to announce more ambitious climate pledges this year. Nonetheless, President Xi Jinping told a climate leaders summit last month that China will not start to cut coal consumption until 2026.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU Court advisor: Polish regime for judges against EU law

A top European Union legal advisor argued in an opinion Thursday that a Polish regime for disciplining judges is contrary to EU law.It is the latest development in an ongoing dispute between the 27-member bloc and the conservative, populist...

Nationwide lockdown only option left to check COVID-19, says Gehlot

Endorsing Congress leader Rahul Gandhis call for a nationwide lockdown, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said it can help in breaking the chain of COVID-19 if planned properly.There is already a shortage of oxygen, medicine...

Delhi needs 700 metric tonnes of oxygen daily till second COVID wave subsides: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi needs 700 metric tonnes of oxygen daily till second COVID wave subsides CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Maha ATS seizes over 7 kg uranium worth Rs 21.3 cr; 2 arrested

The Maharashtra ATS has seized over seven kg of natural uranium worth about Rs 21.30 crore and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said on Thursday.The substance is highly radioactive and dangerous to human life, the ATS of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021